Shocking Moment DaBaby Punched His Artist Wisdom Backstage: Watch

DaBaby is never in the news for doing something good.

A video has surfaced showing the moment the rapper got into a physical altercation with Wisdom—an artist he signed to his Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. And from the clip filmed and shared by Instagram user @prince_mazani, the incident occurred during Friday night’s Spring Jam 2022 event in Columbus, South Carolina.

You can see DaBaby walking backstage at the Colonial Life Arena, when he suddenly turns around and swings at Wisdom. The two rappers then trade a few punches, before security quickly separates them.

“I don’t condone violence I just happened to be there when it happened,” the person who shared the video said. “@dababy had a solid reason. I’m not taking his side but I see why he did what he did […] I got the whole video and imma tell you why @dababy did what he did. Share and Tune in.”

Watch and see the note:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...