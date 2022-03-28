Monday, March 28, 2022
Shocking Moment a Woman Sexually Assaulted Singer Ruger on the Stage: Video

A heartbreaking video has surfaced showing the moment a woman sexually assaulted singer Ruger while he was performing at the recent event.

From the clip, the woman reaches up and grabs the singer’s genitals, and he stands back, too shocked to speak, the performance completely ruined for him, before he eventually tosses his microphone and storms off the stage.

People are currently searching for the woman and it is unclear if the singer plans to file charges against her.

Watch the shocking moment:

