Shocking! Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed Multiple Times on Lecture Stage in New York

Bloomberg is reporting that Salman Rushdie, the famous author of “The Satanic Verse”, was attacked on Friday as he stepped out to give a lecture in western New York.

According to the outlet, the attack was witnessed by an Associated Press reporter, who shared that a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and began punching and possibly stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author fell to the floor, before the attacker was restrained.

A bit about Rushdie’s career, per Bloomberg:

“Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million. Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.”

We will return with more updates.

