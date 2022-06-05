SHOCKER: Student-teacher impregnates 24 students, 4 teachers and headmistress

A student-teacher who is doing his mandatory teaching practice has created a rather staggering record in Ghana.

Reports indicated that, a student teacher on teaching practice in one of the basic schools in the Asokore Mampong municipality in the Ashanti region has allegedly did the unthinkable. He has allegedly impregnated 24 students under his tutorship.

The student-teacher was also reported to have put four regular female teachers in the family way as well as the school headmistress.

The student teacher is a level 400 student of a popular College of Education in the Western Region.

The report of the sexual-escapades of the student teacher came to light when Community members got wind of his amorous relationship with the headmistress, Voltawebpage.com reports.

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Police Command were said to have arrested the said trainee after a report was made to them.

The charge sheet must make for interesting reading…

