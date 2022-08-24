SHOCKER! Falconets abandoned, sleep on bare floor in Turkish Airport [Photos]

After crashing out of the ongoing FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, the Nigeria U20 Women’s national team, the Falconets, are presently stranded in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to sources, the two times FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finalists left Costa Rica on Monday at 6:30am and were pictured sleeping on bare floor and chairs at the Istanbul Airport after staying at a spot for 24 hours.

A source with the team said, “The situation got worsened as they have no transit visa to enable them secure accommodation.”

While at the tournament, sources disclosed that the team were provided with very limited equipment, with just three sets of their green home kit and two sets of the white away kit. This meant the players had to wash their jersey by hand after every game, and were unable to exchange jerseys.

Worse still, despite the NFF having an official kit supplier, the young ladies were not supplied official footwear and were asked instead to buy their own footwear.

And so the players – who are only getting paid $50 as daily match allowance and no bonuses – borrowed money to buy Nike sneakers and playing boots.

Falconets won all the three group C matches to earn maximum 9 points but their superb performance was put to a halt at the quarter final when Netherlands beat them 2-0.

