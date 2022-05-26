Shocker! Adedoyin made us take oath to conceal OAU student’s death – Receptionist

During a court session which lasted seven hours, in Osun State, Magdalene Chiefuna, the receptionist on duty on the day the late Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, was discovered dead inside Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun State, disclosed that she and others were made to take an oath of secrecy to conceal the incident.

ThePUNCH reports that Chiefuna revealed under cross-examination by the lead prosecution counsel, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, that she did not know that the deceased was dumped until when she got to the police station six days after.

She said she only heard the deceased had paid for the room when she resumed duty on November 6, but never saw him.

According to her, when the lodger was not seen at the reception area the next day, she said she grabbed a spare key to Room 305 and opened the door, where she found Adegoke sleeping face up and wrapped in a duvet with only his face visible on the bed.

Chiefuna went on to say that she first thought Adegoke was sleeping, but when she shook his leg, she felt terrified, and she quickly alerted the manager on duty, Adeniyi Aderogba, of her discovery.

She also added that after Aderogba went into the room to check on Adegoke, he proclaimed the lodger dead.

She said the managing director of the hotel, Roheem Adedoyin was later told what has happened when he arrived at the hotel

According to her, Adeniyi afterwards led her and the receptionist who was supposed to take over duty, Esther Asigor, to the MD’s office, where Adedoyin administered a confidentiality oath to them so that they wouldn’t reveal what had happened.

