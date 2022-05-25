Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Shock Amid Reports that Buhari Has Sacked the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Nigerians on social media have taken to their pages to share their surprise amid reports that President Buhari has sacked the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Rumours have it that the governor was removed because of the loss of value to the currency, which, according to Naira Metrics, fell more than 70% of its worth before this Emefiele took over the apex bank.

This also comes weeks after reports surfaced of the governor’s interest in joining a political party.

Now, there are rumours that he has been sacked, and while some Nigerians have rejoiced to this news, some say it is unbelievable.

See the reactions. We will share an update later about this news.

