Shock Amid Reports that Buhari Has Sacked the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Nigerians on social media have taken to their pages to share their surprise amid reports that President Buhari has sacked the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Rumours have it that the governor was removed because of the loss of value to the currency, which, according to Naira Metrics, fell more than 70% of its worth before this Emefiele took over the apex bank.

Naira has lost 70% of its value since Godwin Emefiele became the CBN Governor – https://t.co/LY4tSM4bSD pic.twitter.com/kVogotWyJY — Nairametrics (@Nairametrics) May 25, 2022

This also comes weeks after reports surfaced of the governor’s interest in joining a political party.

Now, there are rumours that he has been sacked, and while some Nigerians have rejoiced to this news, some say it is unbelievable.

See the reactions. We will share an update later about this news.

As at the last time I checked, the President cannot sack the CBN Governor. I’d love to be corrected by those who know better. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 25, 2022

Bro you know better too. According to the laws of the land, the President can’t sack the CBN Governor, it has to go through the National Assembly to effect the sack. Meanwhile, he can suspend him while the process of the removal goes on. https://t.co/mlb6ETjTGe — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) May 25, 2022

For Emefiele, I can’t really attest to Buhari sacking him cause section 8 of CBN Act of 2007 says a CBN governor can be removed by the president “provided that the removal of the governor shall be supported by two-thirds majority of the Senate praying that he be so removed.” — Deborah Tolu-Kolawole (@DeborahToluwase) May 25, 2022

CBN governor deserves everything that comes his table at the moment.Infact too late for me. He should be sacked not because he is contesting for presidency alone but under his shapeless & clueless nose, the Naira lost 70% of it’s value. Very incompetent individual. — Oloye Ayo Gbadebo (@holudaray) May 25, 2022

Breaking: Buhari sacks the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. Naira lost 70% of its value since Emefiele's inception. — My Deen My Swag 💫 (@AM_Saleeem) May 25, 2022

If the reportage that says Buhari has finally sacked CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele is true, then it’s Great News. But he mustn’t stop there. Meffy must be investigated for corruption & for sabotaging a once burgeoning Economy. Start with the E-Naira & arbitrage in the FX Market. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 25, 2022

Emefiele has been utterly compromised as CBN governor, being a registered member of a political party, with known political ambitions. Very shameful. — Alao Abiodun (@biodun_alao) May 25, 2022

