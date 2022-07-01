Shiroro Massacre: ‘Sack service chiefs, others now’ – Group tells Buhari

Frontline Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all his military service chiefs, the Director General of the Department of State Services, the Inspector-General of Police and National Security Adviser for gross incompetence and for crass dereliction of duty.

The rights group said in a statement on Friday that “President Muhammadu Buhari ought to stop his frequent lamentations over his failings in the area of security because that is not why he was elected but to take immediate and comprehensive measures to dismiss any or all of his service chiefs now since they have manifested through their actions and inactions that they have not got what it takes to defeat terrorists just as the security Chiefs most of whom are Moslem Northerners are behaving like they are aiding and abetting the successes recorded so far by Islamic terrorists and the Fulani terrorists.”

HURIWA reacted against the backdrop of the massacre if soldiers in Shiroro Dam a strategic national asset by Boko Haram terrorists, accusing the President “of abandoning his duty to gallivanting and globetrot meaningless over the world.”

According to reports, at least 43 people, including 30 soldiers and seven mobile police personnel and civilians were killed when the armed men stormed the Gold mining site. They also abducted several Chinese nationals.

HURIWA however said “the Army should cover her face in shame that it is unable to defend the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria even when the defence sector collects the giant allocations every year from the federally released annual budgets.” It wondered why “despite the fact that the government made claims of buying equipment from all over the world, the Islamists are being allowed to crush a trained and professional Army such as the Nigerian Army.”

The rights group said it is now certain that some saboteurs within the Army may be the moles selling the country out to Jihadists. It therefore called for the sack of all the service chiefs, asking Nigerians “not to die in silence but to stage protests to demand action from President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the widening insecurity in Nigeria.”

HURIWA said it is unfortunate that “Nigerians are letting the government abandon its statutory duty to the citizens but failing to actively protest the heightened state of insecurity in the Country and demand the dismissal of compromised security Chiefs and the National Security Adviser who has absolutely nothing to offer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...