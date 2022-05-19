Thursday, May 19, 2022
Shina Peller and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Shina Peller and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family; a baby girl.

The honourable member of the Federal House of Representatives announce the birth of his daughter via his social media handles.

Shina Peller posted a photo of the newborn and shared that she arrived on May 17 with perfect fingers and toes and has filled  their hearts with love that overflows.

He added that both mother and baby are doing fine and thanked everyone for their outpour of love and support.

 

