Shina Peller and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Shina Peller and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family; a baby girl.

The honourable member of the Federal House of Representatives announce the birth of his daughter via his social media handles.

Shina Peller posted a photo of the newborn and shared that she arrived on May 17 with perfect fingers and toes and has filled their hearts with love that overflows.

He added that both mother and baby are doing fine and thanked everyone for their outpour of love and support.

BABY ANNOUNCEMENT: 👶🏽 Ten little fingers, ten perfect toes, fill our hearts with love that overflows. Every good and perfect gift is from God.. Allihamdullilah!!! A new addition to my family. Princess Peller arrived yesterday. pic.twitter.com/XetzjvtXfU — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) May 18, 2022

We thank God for safe delivery. Baby and Mother are both doing well. Allah be praised. Thank you everyone for your love and support. — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) May 18, 2022

