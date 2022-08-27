Shia LaBeouf Shuts Down Claims That He Was Fired From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Shia LaBeouf has shut down the claims made by director Olivia Wilde, who said he was fired from her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling.

Wilde told Variety in August that she made the decision to fire LaBeouf from production, as “his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.”

“He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances,” she explained. “I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

Now, the actor has sent to Variety, refuting Wilde’s claims, and saying he actually “quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time.”

He also shared part of his email with Wilde which read: “You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

“What inspired this email today is your latest Variety story,” LaBeouf wrote to Wilde. “I am greatly honored by your words on my work; thank you, that felt good to read. I am a little confused about the narrative that I was fired, however. You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors & I couldn’t find time to rehearse. I have included as a reminder the screenshots of our text exchange on that day, and my text to Tobey.”

Variety also published the text messages in which LaBeouf mentions in the above email, which includes a video Wilde sent the actor days after he quit the film in August 2020.

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I too am heartbroken and I want to figure this out,” Wilde said in the video, according to Variety. “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

This comes on the heals of his new interview in which he talked about his suicidal thoughts.

