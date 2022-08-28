Shia LaBeouf Addresses Allegations of Abuse From FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf has addressed the allegations made against him by his ex FKA Twigs.

Speaking on Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast, the actor alluded to the legal drama, saying, “I hurt that woman. And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”

He went on to call Twigs a “saint” who “saved my fucking life.” Adding that “had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I’d either have a really mediocre existence or I’d be dead in full.”

However, he didn’t mention her name throughout the interview, but in a separate interview, per Vulture, he pointed at three women who helped with his recovery: his wife, Mia Goth; presumably Twigs; and another former girlfriend.

Talking about breaking up with someone, LaBeouf stated, “This isn’t my wife. My wife is not involved in my life at this point. And I got this one, who’s not the one who accused me of this shit.”

He further admitted to not disclosing sexually transmitted infections to his partners. It is worthy to note that Twigs’s lawsuit, she claimed he infected her with an STD.

He had previously denied “each and every” one of the allegations to the New York Times. But later, he mentioned Twigs in a letter to Olivia Wilde when discussing the ongoing lawsuit, saying: “My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence.”

