“She’s so Strong, She’s Okay,” Vivica Fox Gives Update on Regina King’s Well Being

Vivica Fox wants everyone to know that her dear friend, Regina King is doing okay following the tragic loss of her son.

The actress have the update during the recent episode of Fox’s show, Cocktail with Queen where she couldn’t hold back the tears as she spoke on the situation.

Fox tearfully stated that she had to drop everything she was doing to go be with her friend during this very difficult period and on getting to her, she was glad to find her so strong and doing okay.

Vivica Fox added that King is surrounded by a lot of love and a strong support system at the moment so she will be fine.

The actress also noted that COVID, lockdown and the general clime at the moment is taking a toll on a lot of individuals therefore, if anyone notices something wrong with their friends or family or folks reach out to you to seek help, please be available to help them.

Condolence messages have been pouring in from everywhere in the wake of the tragic loss suffered by Regina King and her ex-husband, Ian Alexander after they lost their 26-year-old son, Ian Alexander jnr. by suicide last week

