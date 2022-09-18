Sheryl Lee Ralph in Shock After Beyonce Congratulated Her on Her Historic Win

Beyonce is a big fan of Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The superstar is among the celebrities who have congratulated Ralph on her historic win at the just-concluded Emmy Awards, where the 65-year-old actress won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard in the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary.

Her winning made it the second time a Black actress won the category after Jackée Harry’s 1987 win for 227.

Ralph’s son, Etienne Maurice, the video of the flowers Beyonce sent his mother along with the congratulatory note that identified Ralph as the original “Dream” girl.

See the heartwarming video:

Everyone has their own special DREAM! Thank you @Beyonce. https://t.co/kFwCNQeWRO — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) September 17, 2022

