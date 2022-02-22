Sherri Shepherd Gets Daytime Talk Show, To Premiere in the Fall

Sherri Shepherd has gotten her own daytime show after filling in for Wendy Williams for months now.

Th actress announced that she has been offered her own daytime show by the Debmar-Mercury, the same company that produces the Wendy Show and a host of others.

Sherri Shepherd revealed that she has been wanting a talk show of her own since she could remember and even shot a pilot for talkshow which never saw the light of day.

She announced to her excited audience this morning that her show, Sherri will premiere this Fall, September to be precise just after the announcement that the Wendy Show will end after 14 seasons.

