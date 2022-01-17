Dj Zinhle, Shawn Mendes, Ade James & More Drop New Music: Stream

Shenseea is back with the real hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion with this real hot single titled ‘Lick’.

Supertalented South African DJ, DJ Zinhle features Black Motion, Kabza De Small and Nokwazi to serve yet another chart-topping single titled ‘Siyabonga’.

GRAMMY nominated multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Shawn Mendes debuted the video for his recently released hit single, ‘It’ll Be Okay’ which has created massive conversation on social media.

Nigerian musician and producer, Ade James teams up with Liya, DMW’s First Lady to offer ‘Money For Hand’, a new impressive banger off his anticipated EP titled ‘Made of Magic’.

