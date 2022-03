In this photo, from L-R:

Shell’s VP Corporate for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, Rob Sherwin; Chairman, Bodo Mediation Initiative project, Inemo Samiama; and the Project Technical Leader, Nicholas Story, as Sherwin joins in planting of mangroves as part of the cleanup and remediation of Bodo in Ogoniland… on Wednesday.

