Shell reiterates commitment to lower CO2 emissions in Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading energy company, Shell, has reiterated its commitment to supporting efforts to help the country meet its lower carbon emission target.

“Apart from this being the right thing to do, it is also good for our business in Nigeria,” Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Mrs. Eloho Aiboni, said on Tuesday in Lagos at the opening session of the 2022 edition of the Sub-Saharan African International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC).

Aiboni said Shell companies in Nigeria have a clearly defined strategy to support the country’s net zero emission target which she said was also in alignment with the Shell group’s ambition.

She said, “Shell companies in Nigeria are contributing to meeting this aggressive target by driving operational excellence of our existing assets, generating maximum value to secure and fund our growth and energy transition activities, and driving alternative energy solutions through the Shell-seeded impact investing company, All-On.”

She said Shell was also expanding its domestic gas delivery network while building capability and relevant skills in the upstream towards energy transition.

Aiboni, who was represented by Shell’s General Manager Business Relations, Mr. Bashir Bello, described Shell’s gas infrastructure project in Aba, Abia State as one of the many contributions Shell is making to boost industrialisation through the use of gas while helping to cut down on carbon emission. “Our provision of access to cleaner and stable source of energy, through our gas pipelines, provides electricity to the popular Ariaria International Market in Aba which has over 37,000 shops and an estimated one million traders,”Aiboni said.

She said Shell remained committed to supporting the Paris Agreement’s aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. “We also are working hard to help those who use our products to reduce their own emission.”

According to Aiboni, about 80 metric tonnes of Shell’s global CO2 emission in 2019 for instance, came from its direct and indirect operations compared to over 1,500 metric tonnes of CO2 from Shell’s customers’ use of the company’s products. “The opportunities lie, therefore, in more environmentally friendly energy products and alternative energy sources including solar and hydrogen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...