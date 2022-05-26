Shehu Sani loses PDP Governorship Primaries in Kaduna

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central during the 8th National Assembly, has failed to secure the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ticket to run for governorship election in the State.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, the former aspirant congratulated the winner, Isah Ashiru, a former House of Representatives member and one-time governorship candidate.

He wrote, “The Kaduna PDP Governorship primaries has been concluded. I lost and Honourable Isah Ashiru won.

“I wish to congratulate him. Two Delegates voted for me without giving them a dime; unfortunately, I don’t know who they are, so that I can appreciate these clean votes. We look forward”.

