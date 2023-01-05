She normally kicks me to see if I’m dead – Alhaji opens up on first wife’s scheme

Alhaji Asumah Banda a business mogul and one of Ghana’s first millionaires, has responded to his first wife’s divorce petition through his lawyers. They told the court that his first wife, Cassandra Banda, may not wish him well based on what he went through with her.

MyNewsGh has already reported that Cassandra Banda filed for divorce from Alhaji Asumah Banda in London.

In her writ, Cassandra said, among other things, that her husband had “run away from their marital home,” which was one of the reasons she wanted the marriage to end and for her to get a settlement.

In a response to the petition sent by his lawyers and seen by Alhaji Banda said that he had an accident in the bathroom in 2015 or around that time.

Alhaji Asumah Banda said that he slipped and fell hard in the bathroom of the home he shared with Cassandra.

The lawyers for Alhaji Banda said that Cassandra, who was nearby and saw the accident, didn’t help their client right away, even though she saw it happen.

The lawyers say that Cassandra was more like “peeking” through the glass bathroom doors to see if their client, Alhaji Banda, was moving or not.

Court documents say that Cassandra went to the bathroom to “kick” their client after waiting for a few minutes and seeing no movement. Lawyers think that what was done was done to find out “if our client was dead or alive.”

She didn’t call for help until she saw that Alhaji Banda was still breathing and alive. She wanted Alhaji Banda to get the medical care he needed, MyNewsGh found out.

Court records show that after Alhaji got better, he chose not to live with Cassandra Banda but with his second wife, Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda, from whom he had been separated from between 2006 and 2015 because he thought she was cheating on him.

Since then, Alhaji Asumah Banda has lived with his second wife, Edwina Baaba Coussey Banda, whose marriage to Alhaji’s first wife is not recognized by Cassandra.

Cassandra Banda had five children with Alhaji Asumah Banda, while Edwina Baaba only had two. Cassandra Banda wants the court to give her more than 60% of the assets and properties that Alhaji Asumah Banda and Edwina Baaba bought while they were married.

Cassandra says that Alhaji was legally married to her in London in 1974, before he met and married Edwina Baaba in Accra. Because of this, Alhaji’s second marriage is not valid in the eyes of the law.

Cassandra Banda also says that Alhaji “married” Edwina because she was one of his “many philandering partners.”

