She Ain’t the One to Play With ~ Offset Celebrates Cardi B’s Third Diamond Single

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Offset is a proud husband and made sure to let everyone know it.

The rapper and life partner to Cardi B took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his wife on hitting her third diamond RIAA certification and becoming the first female rapper of all times to hit that record.

Offset took to his Instagram stories to post a photo of his wife and captioned it,

“She ain’t the one to play with. Another diamond record 1,2,3 of them actuall. Everybody doubted at first and you continue to prove em all the way wrong @iamcardib

