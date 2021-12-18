Shatu Garko Crowned 44th Miss Nigeria

The coronation gala for the 44th edition of Miss Nigeria went down on Friday, December 17 and saw Shatu Garko emerge as queen at the end of the night.

The new beauty queen from the Northern region, beat several other contestants to come out tops.

The prestigious pageant went down at the Landmark Event Centre and was hosted by Nollywood hunk, Eyinna Nwigwe.

Celebrities and entertainers walked the red carpet before the show proper and showed off an array of Nigerian designers doing their best work.

Some of the judges for the 44th coronation gala of Miss Nigeria included Nollywood high fliers; Rita Dominic and Michelle Dede. Ace designer, Lanre Da’Silva Ajayi was also a Judge for the night as well as Ngozi Alaegbu, Paul Onwuanibe and Dr Adaobi Nwakuche.

Guests were treated to a thrilling performance by singer/ actor, Nonso Bassey and a powerful poem was delivered by the Little Miss United Nations.

The 43rd Miss Nigeria and former queen, took her final walk before she handed over the crown to Shatu Garko.

See photos and videos from the night.

