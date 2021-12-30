Thursday, December 30, 2021
Shatta Wale is Hopeful Days After His Twitter Rants: “Ghana Artiste Go Shine on the Global Market Oneday!”

Shatta Wale is hopeful.

The Ghanaian star has been ranting on Twitter for days, a drama that started after he mouthed off Nigerians at his show in Ghana.

At first, he called out Nigerian DJ for not promoting Ghanaian music. Then he called out Nigerian artistes for not promoting their counterparts in Ghana. And finally, he spent time dragging the whole of Nigeria, telling folks that he and his people are better.

Now, he wants everyone to know that a time will come when Ghanaian artistes will get the same global shine Nigerians have been enjoying.

“The table will soon turn … No man bigger than God !!! Ghana artiste go shine on the global market oneday ..Enjoy your time ..But don’t come complaining when it’s our TIME!!” he said.

See his tweet:

