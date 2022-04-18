Shatta Wale Hails Nigerians as Hardworking After Public Beef with Burna Boy

Shatta Wale has hailed Nigerians for what he calls their hardwork and recognition of the talent and has enjoined his countrymen to do same.

The Ghanaian dance hall star revealed this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Sunday which was preceded and followed by a series of tweets, calling out Ghanaian folks.

The rapper who had a very public war of words with Nigerian music fans and artistes in the past, with most recently Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, seems to be having a change of heart at the moment.

He said Nigerians should be respected for the hard work they put into their music, adding that they understood talent.

