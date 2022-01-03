Shatta Wale Brags About Raping Burna Boy’s Ex in Shocking Twitter Rant

Shatta Wale has taken his beef with Burna Boy to a new height; the Ghanaian singer admitted to raping Burna Boy’s ex.

See here for the details about how their beef started.

“Because he is a rapist he is jealous I did the same to his girl cuz thats his job,” said the Ghanaian who previously accused Burna Boy of raper. Then he went to rub his brag in: “Raping jealousy,” he said.

This stirred heated reactions, with many people tagging the police and Twitter to his post. Seeing the uproar his message caused, the singer retreated, claiming he was only playing with language.

“You can’t stop my shine ….I will never rape a girl ,if you don’t understand my English,” he said.

See his tweets:

Because he is a rapist

He is jealous I did the same to his girl 😂😂😂cuz thats his job 😜 Raping jealousy 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪@burnaboy — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 2, 2022

You can’t stop my shine ….I will never rape a girl ,if you don’t understand my English …Get the fuck..Pussy 😡 pic.twitter.com/gcOnOEmwW8 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 2, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...