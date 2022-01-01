Shatta Wale Blows Hot After Burna Boy Dragged Him for Filth Over Xenophobic Speech

Shatta Wale is shattered after his former friend Burna Boy dragged him for filth on Instagram.

In case you missed it: Shatta Wale went to Twitter to rant about Nigerians and the Nigerian music industry, a drama that started after he mouthed off Nigerians at his show in Ghana. At first, he accused Nigerian DJ of not promoting Ghanaian music. Then he called out Nigerian artistes for not promoting their counterparts in Ghana. And finally, he spent time dragging the whole of Nigeria, telling folks that he and his people are better.

Nigerians read him for filth over that post, and hours ago, Burna Boy finally spoke up on his Instagram, dragging the Ghanaian mercilessly.

See his words:

And Shatta Wale is not happy about it.

“Throwing shades at me ?? Find a proper boutique Na dem go fit sell am for u Not me ….Sorri !!!! Because of woman men sell out !!” he ranted.

