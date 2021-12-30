Thursday, December 30, 2021
Shatta Wale Accuses Rema of Objectifying Ghanaian Women, Says He Spat on the “Dignity of Ghanaians”

Rema is still catching major flak for the offensive post he made on Instagram.

In case you missed it: the Nigerian singer is scheduled for an event in Ghana, and posting about it yesterday, he said all he wants when he gets to the country was to be offered 10 girls.

“10 Ghana girls once I land tomorrow to ease my mind,” said Rema, stirring mixed reactions on his social media.

And one of those who called him out is Shatta Wale. “Whaaaa see total disrespect to our Ghanaian women…Don’t you have money to go for a massage ? Come chop cuz u alone get Dick..Nonesense tweet .all in the name of am a star,” he blasted the Nigerian.

He continued, “Using Ghanaian ladies in such a comment is like you spiting on the dignity of Ghanaians.”

See the tweets:

