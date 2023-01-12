Sharing Happiness: Maltina wrapped up 2022 with exciting festive activities

It was an exhilarating ride during the festive season, with Maltina being at the heart of various thrilling events that created happy connections and put smiles on many faces.

The iconic brand kick-started this with the sponsorship of the Abula festival that was held on the 26th of November, 2022, at The Good Beach, Lagos. Attendees were treated to the explosive combination of Abula and Maltina, electric live performances from Maze and Mxtreme, soulful life bands and exciting street food at the festival.

From there, the Maltina train moved to the Ofada day festival — which is arguably one of the biggest food festivals, with a record of over 5,000 people in attendance in previous editions. Hosted by Gbenga Adeyinka, Kenny Black, Hyenana, Alex Osho and Lateef Adedimeji, this year, the festival topped all its records in terms of food, music, and thrilling activities — and Maltina was at the centre of it all.

Attendees were treated to all the food they could eat; thrilling performances from Rasheed Akpala, 9ice, MayD, Reminisce, and Awesome Band; and an exhilarating mashup of Tungba, Apala, Fuji and Juju. The event which held on 4th of December 2022 at Muri Okunola Park, was indeed the faaji experience.

Getting into more festive events, Maltina sponsored the one-of-a-kind 33-day Christmas Wonderland that offered festive fun round the clock. With four iconic Christmas villages — Qatar Live in Wonderland Lagos, Christmas in Wonderland, Wonder X, and Wonderland Market — families were treated to over 100 attractions, including the PlayStation hub, concerts, carols, waterslides, Santas Games Hamlet, Vegas in Wonderland, Christmas family feuds and Wonderland VR and arcade.

The fun did not stop there as Maltina teamed up with Eko Hotels & Suites for this year’s Prideland edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland. The 12-day sublime festive treat, which ran from the 22nd of December 2022 till the 2nd of January 2023, gave families and guests the ultimate tourist experience. With an exquisite fusion of African culture, tropic elements, unrivalled leisure and relaxation, sumptuous meals and exotic drinks and beverages, families enjoyed all the perks of a holiday getaway at unbelievable prices.

Topping it up, the premium malt brand also threw in an enchanting Christmas event at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja; a fantastic festive celebration with road and air travellers through collaborations with Bus parks and Air Peace airline to celebrate the season and spread the festive cheer.

With activities and events geared towards delivering memorable experiences to Nigerians, Maltina has shown that it is a brand that cares about the utmost satisfaction and happiness of the people it serves.

