Sharif sworn in as Pakistan PM

Pakistan’s parliament has selected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister, after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday.

The opposition coalition leader – who had worked to depose Mr Khan – won the support of a majority in parliament.

Shehbaz Sharif will now form a new government that can remain in place until elections are due in August 2023.

Mr Khan, 69, was voted out after days of high political drama.

He had attempted to block a previous attempt to bring a no-confidence motion against him by dissolving parliament and calling for a snap election.

However, the country’s Supreme Court upheld an opposition petition that his actions were unconstitutional and ordered the no-confidence vote to go ahead.

On Monday Mr Sharif was elected in parliament unopposed and will be Pakistan’s 23rd prime minister.

Rival candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Mr Khan was boycotting the parliamentary vote and staged a walkout. The former PM and most of his party’s MPs resigned from their seats ahead of the vote.

