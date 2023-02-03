Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Shariah Court dissolves Ganduje daughter’s marriage

News

An Upper Shari’a Court in Kano State on Thursday dissolved the marriage between Asiya Ganduje and Inuwa Uba.

Asiya is a daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Haliru said the marriage was ended through Khul’i (divorce by Islamic means).

The judge ordered the plaintiff to return N50,000 the respondent paid as dowry 16 years ago.

Halliru ruled that the conditions Inuwa earlier raised “should be based on Islamic Sunnah on Khul’i”.

“Khul’i is strictly based on returning the dowry given to a woman.

“The condition should not affect her in any way, especially in giving out her wealth”, he stressed.

Asiya, through her counsel, Ibrahim Aliyu-Nassarawa had insisted on returning the bride price in exchange for divorce.

In her application, the petitioner informed the court that she was tired of her union with Inuwa.

Asiya said “every woman living under strange conditions” has a right under Islamic law to seek for her marriage to be dissolved.

Earlier, Inuwa’s lawyer, Umar I. Umar stated that the issue was beyond the payment of N50,000 dowry.

“The respondent has four kids with the plaintiff, but all efforts to reconcile them proved abortive,” Umar said.

In his conditions, Inuwa asked Asiya to return his credentials, house certificates, cars and relinquish her rights in their joint rice company.

Latest

Sports

Varane quits France national team

0
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced...
News

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

0
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from...
Sports

Joshua to make ring return April 1

0
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to...
Politics

Supreme Court affirms Agbu Kefas as Taraba PDP Guber candidate

0
The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Varane quits France national team

0
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced...
News

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

0
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from...
Sports

Joshua to make ring return April 1

0
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to...
Politics

Supreme Court affirms Agbu Kefas as Taraba PDP Guber candidate

0
The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an...
Politics

Bank gave one Governor N500m new notes – El-Rufai

0
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Varane quits France national team

Emmanuel Offor -
France and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane has announced his retirement from international football. The 29-year-old, who won the World Cup in 2018, scored five...
Read more

Nigerian Army opens 2023 Direct Short Service Enlistment

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigerian Army (NA) has called for applications from eligible citizens for commission into the Nigerian Army (NA) as Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC)...
Read more

Joshua to make ring return April 1

Emmanuel Offor -
Heavyweight fighter Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on 1 April at the O2 Arena in London, promoter Eddie Hearn has...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: