Shaquille O’Neal Refuses to Comment on the Ime Udoka or Adam Levine Scandals Because He Himself Was a ‘Serial Cheater’

Shaquille O’Neal got candid on the recent episode of his podcast, during which he said he is not interested in commenting on the Ime Udoka or Adam Levine scandals because he was a “serial cheater” himself.

“I’m going to step down from this conversation,” he says in the clip below. “I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

Shaq went on to admit that he’s good friends with Nia Long, who has been in a relationship with Udoka since 2010.

“I just wish that certain parties weren’t involved,” he added. “I’ve known Nia Long for a long time and I like her. … They’re going through a lot of family stuff. I’m never the guy that’s gonna get up here because of my platform and fake it.”

Listen to him:

