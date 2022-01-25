Shan George Sides with Mercy Aigbe, Wonders Why People are Vexed She Remarried

Shan George is definitely in Mercy Aigbe’s corner following news of her marriage to a married man, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress shared her thoughts on the subject via her social media app of choice, Instagram as she wondered shy people are Vexed that her younger colleague has remarried.

Shan George opined that folks on social media encourage people to leave shitty relationships and marriages but proceed to curse the person once he/she moves on to marry someone else.

“One minute they r saying ‘Abeg if a marriage is not working, leave. Same people will still curse on d next person a man/woman decides to date/marry after leaving the marriage that’s not working. Shey if own leaves a shitty marriage, mJe e no marry again on what?” She asked

