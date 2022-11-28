Shan George Sends Strong Message to ‘Frenemies’ in Event of Her Death

Shan George has sent a strong message to her frenemies who do not support her in her lifetime.

The actress and filmmaker took to her Instagram page to send a note of warning ahead in the advent of her death, following the demise of gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

George stated that no one who doesn’t engage with her, her work, businesses and family now that she’s alive, should engage after her death.

She added that anyone who fails to adhere to this instruction and goes on to post her on social media if/when she dies without doing so while she’s alive, she’ll make sure to haunt such persons.

