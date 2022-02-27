Shan George Reveals How She Discovered a Friend was Trolling Her

Shan George has revealed how she discovered that one of her friends was trolling her on Instagram with a fake page.

The actress and filmmaker noted that one of those pages with practically zero following and no profile photo had left a nasty comment about her. She therefore decided to use the block option that included blocking all other pages and future pages of that account holder.

Shan George went on to disclose that a friend reached out to her to ask why she blocked him and she couldn’t stop laughing as she realised he was the one leaving nasty comments about her with fake pages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...