Shan George Responds to Halima Abubakar, Lists Things We Should Focus On

Shan George was dragged for filth my Halima Abubakar early on in the week for denying having an affair with Apostle Johnson Suleiman and going on to hail him on social media.

While she didn’t respond to the tirade immediately, it seems she has found her voice now with a suitable comeback.

Sharing a video of herself aboard a train in the United States, she exclaimed that it had WiFi facility hence, folks could use the internet while on the ride.

George added that this is the kind of thing folks should be focusing on as opposed to who is sleeping with whom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...