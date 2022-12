Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.

The veteran Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 28, to reveal that her son gifted her a grey Mercedes Benz GLK 350 for Christmas.

An excited Shan George asked fans to help thank her children, noting that she has been in shock for days now due to the present.

