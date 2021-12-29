Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Shan George Has No Respect for Folks Who Document Helping Others

Shan George is a form believer in the popular phrase; “So not let your right hand know what your left hand is doing”.

The veteran Nollywood actress took a swipe at folks who document their charitable activities and make it known to the rest of the world.

Shan George shared on her Instagram stories that she had no respect for this set of people.

She wrote;

“Abeg, feel free to reason am as you like o, as for me, I hv no single respect for anyone who doesn’t keep their camera and their loudspeakers at home while helping d needy.”

