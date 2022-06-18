“Shame on You,” Liquorose Tells Emanuel on Final Reunion Episode

The Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion show has finally come to an end after a 3-week run, with Liquorose and Emmanuel still dishing relationship drama.

In the final episode which was all about making peace and moving on, the former couple were not able to move past their ill-fated relationship which crashed after an alleged cheating situation in Dubai.

Despite subscribing to the ‘Emmarose’ ship, Emmanuel argued that his relationship with Liquorose was not defined, hence he did nothing wrong.

Liquorose argued his statement, insisting that they were exclusive and the relationship was indeed defined to which Emmanuel responded, ” Did I ask you out?”

After a bit of back and forth between the exes, the dancer called out her ex- beau for his childishness, noting that he blocked and then unblocked her on social media so it would appear like they unfollowed each other.

Cross and Angel were also unable to mend the fences of their friendship and left with their issues unresolved.

