Shakira Shakiraa Drops New Love Ballad ‘Ebiliko’: Watch

U.S based Ugandan artiste Shakira Shakiraa real name Shakira Kamulegeya Kyebalaba has dropped a new love ballad titled ‘Ebiliko’, which is one of the big projects she has done this year.

The new song will sail her fans into the new year as she works on more projects for next year.

Shakira Shakiraa, who has released a number of trending songs this year, is here again to thrill her fans with another banger that will leave them wiggling and swaying as they enjoy the vibe in it.

The singer, who is also a practicing nurse in America, is successfully juggling two careers, that is medicine and music and by the look of things she is already on track.

After releasing the audio, Shakira, a musician signed under Black Market Records, is currently working on shooting the video, which will be out in a few weeks from now.

Besides her new love ballad ‘Ebiliko’, Shakira has over time outed several other songs some of which include; ‘Aloco’, a collaboration with Daddy Andre, others are ‘Bitwale’, ‘For You’, ‘Celeb’, ‘Am in Love’, to mention but a few.

Watch here.

