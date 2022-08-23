Shakira Reportedly Furious At Ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique for Publicly Kissing New Girlfriend 2 Months After Breakup

It looks like Shakira isn’t feeling the pace at which ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique has moved on following their split.

The singer and mother of two who is facing eight years in prison if she is convicted of alleged tax evasion, is reportedly furious with her ex after they called it quits after 11 years together.

The pair, who share sons Milan and Sasha, broke up back in June, much to the surprise of their fans — but Pique doesn’t seem too devastated as he was recently spotted locking lips with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

According to a Spanish media outlet, the soccer player and his new leading lady were seen “passionately kissing” at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia, with videos of the pair sharing their intimate moment later surfacing on social media.

But from what the outlet has gathered, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is “very angry” about the snaps and videos of her ex and his girlfriend out and about together, particularly since it was only two months ago when the ex-couple had shared the news of their split.

Marti is said to be working in the Public Relations department of Pique’s company Kosmos, with one source saying they’ve been dating for months. At the time of his breakup with Shakira, it was heavily reported that infidelity is what ultimately led their relationship to fall apart.

