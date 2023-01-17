Shakira Mocks Ex-Mother-in-Law With Witch Mannequin Following Gerard Piqué Drama

Shakira reportedly has been keeping a mannequin resembling a witch on the balcony of her Barcelona, Spain home, which faces her former mother-in-law’s house.

According to the New York Post, this comes after the singer’s 2022 statement in which he confirmed that she had spilt from Gerard Piqué after over a decade together.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy,” the message reads. “Thank you for your understanding.”

Their break up was messy, it turns out, because she has since released a song “BZRP Music Session #53,” in which she addressed their fall out, including the fact that her ex-mother-in-law is still her neighbor.

“You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt,” she sings in Spanish. “You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

Spanish television show Más Vale Tarde notes now that Piqué’s mother Montserrat Bernabeu has asked members of Shakira’s staff to turn the mannequin, but nothing has changed. It’s also been reported that “BZRP Music Session #53” has been blasting from her home on repeat.

🧙‍♀️🔊 Shakira has reportedly been listening to her BZRP session on a loop today, where there is also a witch on the balcony pointing at her ex-mother-in-law's house… pic.twitter.com/ZX2qXJG8lB — ShakiraMedia (@ShakiraMedia) January 14, 2023

