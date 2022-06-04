Shakira and Gerard Pique Split After 11 Years

Shakira and Gerard Pique have called it quit after 11 years together.

The 45-year-old Colombian singer, and her Barcelona defender partner, Gerard Pique, 35, announced the end of their 11-year relationship.

The couple who share two children together, made the announcement in a joint statement released on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we are asking for respect for their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the statement reads.

The news of this split comes amid rumours that the couple were on the verge of breaking up with sources claiming he had cheated on the star.

Spanish outlet El Periodico reported that the couple have been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.

According to the report, sources alleged that Pique has since been living a ‘party lifestyle’ in a bachelor pad and enjoying nights out with his teammates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...