Shaffy Bello Talks Sacrificing Her Marriage, Kids for Acting Career

Shaffy Bello sat down with Chude Jidenowo on a new episode on his podcast, “With Chude” and for the first time, opened up about her life, marriage, kids and career.

The Nollywood actress disclosed that she left her husband and kids behind in the US when she decided to pursue her acting career back home in Nigeria and this ultimately affected the family.

“I came back to Nigeria to spread my wings, I felt like I was pregnant and couldn’t have a child, like my wings were sort of closed in, like I was boxed in, the 50-year-old thespian said.

“I needed more, my soul needed more, I was yearning for more. I didn’t know the price that will come with it but I had to make the sacrifice. I paid the price of not having a connection with my children then. My daughter was 13, my son was 11. I was a hands-on mother before I left them. At a point I even quit my job to raise my kids.

“I sacrificed a lot for them to be nurtured only to now leave them in their early teenage years with their father and then again, their dad is out there making a living and i am here in Nigeria making a living so they missed the joint parental touch but that is about that.”

“I left my husband because he allowed me. We divorced 5 years ago when I was 45 and that was a huge sacrifice, he is a good man and father to the children. The distance affected us, long distance relationship was difficult but I knew I wanted this, if I go back, it will be too much of a sacrifice, I wouldn’t be myself and at some point i will resent him so I had to focus on what I wanted. I don’t regret the decision I took.”

Shaffy revealed that being judged by people for her choices isn’t a big deal for EHR as she doesn’t care much for what others have to say

“I judged myself but I thank God he did it for me this way, because it is better for me. You see, I don’t care much what people say about me, but I care more about my children and close knit family.”

Speaking on whether she would give love and marriage another chance, she added, “Yes, I will. I love marriage and marriage at this age for me is gonna be sweet, no babies to nurture just enjoyment,” she said.

