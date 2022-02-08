Shaffy Bello Shares Fun Makeup Session with her Makeup Artiste

Shaffy Bello knows when a makeup artist goes hard and totally kills the look she is going for.

The Nollywood actress and fashionista shared a fun makeup session between her and her makeup artist.

Quite impressed with her look in the mirror after the facebeat was done, Kaffy excitedly announced that the artist killed the look. She went on to note that she looked like a Chinese woman which seemed to be what she was going for.

Shaffy Bello went in to address the camera, noting that makeup has evolved and artists should quit with the unnecessary highlighting and others. She however was quick to let her own makeup artist know that whole pleased with the look they achieved, it was more suited for editorials and she would want all the glitz and dazzle and over the top highlight et al whenever there is an owanmbe event.

See the fin session below.

