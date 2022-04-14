Thursday, April 14, 2022
Shade Ladipo Urges 2Baba to Get a Vasectomy

Shade Ladipo is back with her hot takes on all things celebrities and lives and her focus for the moment is 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

The media personality dished out her advice to the couple via her social media of choice, Instagram as she advised Annie on the next step to take in her marriage.

Shade Ladipo started off her post by declaring her love for Annie Idibia and then stating that now would be a great time for her to ask her husband to get a vasectomy.

She figured that there are already enough kids in the mix so why not.

