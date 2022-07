Shade Ladipo is not just mildly irritated but unimpressed with Dolan who live in Montreal, Canada.

The media personality shared a video of a scene before her eyes which showed people having their laundry hanging out to dry on the line outside as opposed to using a dryer.

Ladipo noted that the scene reminded her of ‘Isale Eko’ back in Lagos and concluded that folks who live in Montreal aren’t abroad at all. She stated that they seem more like people living in Yaba, Lagos.

