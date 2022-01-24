Shade Ladipo Shades Mercy Aigbe, Calls Out Women who Become Second Wives

Shade Ladipo has aired her thoughts regarding news that Mercy Aigbe has gone on to play second wife for popular filmmaker and Ibaka TV boss, Kazim Adeoti.

The media personality subtly shaded the actress as she took to her Instagram stories to call out women who become second wives.

In a lengthy post she put up, Shade Ladipo stated that these women do not see their worth beyond playing second fiddle or becoming possible marriage destroyers.

“My gender sha. So you see a married man with a whole family and you camp there. You don’t see your worth beyond being second fiddle or a possible family destroyer. How are you even attracted to a married man ugghhhh. If you’re over 30 and still sleeping with married men then I feel sorry for you (under 30 you’re still foolish so I excuse your behaviour). Sorry because you don’t know your worth,” she wrote.

