Sunday, April 24, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Shade Ladipo is Elated Folks Are Normalising Women Getting Married in Their 40s

Shade Ladipo is glad that there’s a change in the tides concerning woman who decide to settle down much later in life.

The media personality shared that there’s a lot women need to rethink on how they use their 20s and 39s as opposed to just a time when they are expected to get married and make babies.

Shade Ladipo noted that it’s a good thing that we are gradually normalising women getting married in their 40s, case in point being Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba who are both in their 40s and only just got married in the course of the week.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: