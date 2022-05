Shade Ladipo is back on the TL with yet another advice for folks who care to listen.

The media personality described what being married to the wrong person can feel like.

Ladipo who doesn’t hesitate to share her thoughts on any subject matter noted that marrying the wrong man or woman feels like slow poison.

“Marrying the wrong person is like slow acting poison,” she said.

