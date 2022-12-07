Shade Ladipo Celebrates Going from Cleaner to Home Owner in Canada After 2 Years

Shade Ladipo is here to inspire everyone with her inspiring story of grass to grace in Canada.

The former media personality who relocated to Toronto im March 2020, shared how she went from a gym cleaner, to buying her first property in Canada.

Shade Ladipo shared via Instagram that it took her 3 months to get the cleaning job which she did for 6 months before moving on to another job that paid 60k per year.

She however revealed she left the job with the ‘sh*t’ company just after three months because she almost ran mad and prayed for a double portion for her troubles.

2 months later, she got another job which paid 3 times what she earned with the previous company and 6 months later, she is the proud owner of her first property in Canada.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...