Sunday, September 25, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Shade Ladipo Calls Out the Obvious Gender Bias as M.I Marries at 41

Shade Ladipo is not down for society’s obvious bias especially when it comes to men and women getting married.

The Canada-based media personality gave her 2 cents on the non-reaction of netizens to M.I Abaga getting married at age 41.

Taking to her Instagram, Shade Ladipo noted that no one was writing any motivational message and there was not one “meguire to aspire to perspire about his age.”  She noted that if it was a woman, the TL would be flooded with such messages as was the case when Kemi Adetiba and Rita Dominic tied the knot respectively.

